One of the nation's biggest 24-hour annual giving events, Give Miami Day, is an online campaign where all locals are philanthropists. Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for 1,000+ community nonprofits. Independent of one’s personal perspective on government responsibilities, philanthropy often fills an important resource gap. Start exploring at GiveMiamiDay.org!

On Thursday (Nov. 17), hundreds of Miami-Dade nonprofits are participating in this unique fundraising opportunity. We encourage you to find a cause or an organization you believe in and make a charitable donation. While we all count on Greater Miami's nonprofits to serve our region day after day, this time, they are counting on us.

On Key Biscayne alone you can find many non-profit organizations that make life, learning and living on our island richer, more meaningful, or more sustainable. Under the umbrella of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, you can find 20 admirable causes started by your neighbors and residents of our community. You can learn about them at KBCF.org/givemiamiday.

Decide what’s important to you and worthy of your support. Give Miami Day is an opportunity to be curious about what’s going on in your city and county and learn more about the many activities and areas of need these organizations fill.

Give Miami Day helps raise awareness about Miami’s nonprofits’ critical role in our community and inspires all of us to give to causes we care about. Together, we are creating a thriving and stronger Miami for all.

For more information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to www.GoVoteMiami.org