The suspect in last month’s Buffalo massacre posted an online manifesto that discussed a racial conspiracy theory referred to as “Replacement Theory.”

The fact that the shooter is a 18-year-young teenager makes it kind of impossible not to discuss this with your own children or other (young) people in your community.

Many will search for ways to cope and find mechanisms to make sense of brutal events like it. Facts and numbers around the topic might contribute to the larger picture and might help frame such conversations.

Every year people with ties to a variety of extreme movements and causes kill people in the United States. The Anti-Defamation League tracks these murders. The ADL’s Center on Extremism publishes a meticulously researched annual report to document the various aspects of extremisms

from all known ideologies. Their findings clearly show the biggest threat is coming from domestic, right-wing white supremacists.

Over the past decade about 450 US murders were committed by political extremists. Left-wing extremists accounted for 4%, Islamic extremists were responsible for about 20%, while 75% were the result of right-wing extremists. What is not always obvious is that nearly half of the murders are specifically tied to white supremacists.

What motivates people to engage in extremism – and worse, what motivates them to act on it – is always complicated and usually complex. It is tempting to avoid conspiracy theories too wild and possibly too weird to follow. Yet, it is important to engage with our communities so we can understand the history, the serious extremism, and the threatening xenophobia behind such thoughts. Only then can we effectively and articulately push back.

More info is available at ADL.org (the Anti-Defamation League) and hsdl.org (the Homeland Security digital library).