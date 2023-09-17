‘We The People…’ Celebrate Constitution Day on September 17 by reading the document

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the US Constitution by 39 brave men on Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing that all who are born in the US or naturalized are citizens. Join teachers, politicians, scholars and artists to make the Constitution relevant in ways that engage, inspire and motivate citizens. On September 17, 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they had created.

Have you read it lately? “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Find the complete text at ConstitutionDay.com

The Constitution contains 4,400 words (4,543 words when including the signatures of 39 of the 55 delegates representing the states). It is written on four sheets, 28-3/4 inches by 23-5/8 inches each. Including the 27 amendments, the document contains 7,591 words. It is the oldest and shortest written Constitution of any major government in the world. Approximately 4 million people lived in the country when the Constitution was signed.

Florida's first constitution as a U.S. territory was implemented in 1838. On March 3, 1845, Florida was granted admission into the Union as the 27th state. The current Constitution of Florida was ratified on Nov. 5, 1968, and has been modified by initiative and referendum several times since.

