With a population of 1.44 billion, China is the most populated country and home to 18.47% of the world’s population.

In comparison, 332 million, or 4.25%, live in the US (less than a quarter). In July of 2021, goods exported from the U.S. to China amounted to $124.5 billion.

Goods imported from China to the US reached $434.7 billion. Understanding our interconnection with other nations, including the cultures and backgrounds of significant trading partners, is critical to form opinions and help us make decisions when it’s time to vote for effective trading policies and agreements.

This past week people around the world celebrated the beginning of the Year of the Tiger and the Lunar New Year. Largely a secular holiday, it includes rituals and traditions that derive from Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism, as well as from ancient myths and folk religions.

From New York to Bangkok, from Indonesia to Scotland, from India to Japan and Latin America, worshippers engaged in ceremonies to mark their New Year. In China alone, the Spring Festival is the biggest human migration in the world as over 400 million people will empty the cities and return to their rural homes across the country.

“Put a Tiger in Your Tank” was a slogan created in 1959 to boost sales of Esso Extra. When US sales soared in 1964, Time magazine declared 1964 to be “The Year of the Tiger.” Evoking the image of the powerful cat has a long tradition in many cultures around the world. Tiger I and II were model names of powerful German WWII tanks, Tiger Brands is South Africa's largest food company.

The Chinese zodiac is based on a 12-year cycle and assigns an animal to one’s birth year. It proclaims that it has a profound influence on your personality, relationships, and destiny.

“People born in the years of the Tiger are vigorous and ambitious, daring and courageous, enthusiastic and generous, self-confident with a sense of justice and a commitment to help others for the greater good” one of the horoscopes reads…