November is best known for Election Day, Thanksgiving and Veterans Day, but it’s packed with special days of awareness and observances to celebrate. Many celebrate religious holidays (All Saints' Day and All Souls’ Day, Diwali, Hannukah to name a few) fall within November. The Advent calendar begins at the end of the month to countdown until Christmas. In the US, daylight savings time ends on November 7 at 2 a.m..

Voting on a Tuesday in November isn't as arbitrary as it seems. The month marked the end of harvest, and it offered mild weather for traveling voters. In 1845, Congress passed a law mandating that the presidential Election Day would be held every four years on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in the month.

Tuesday was chosen as Election Day so that voters could attend church on Sunday, travel to the polling location (usually in the county seat) on Monday, and vote before Wednesday, which was usually when farmers would sell their produce at the market.

This Tuesday, November 2nd, several municipalities in Miami-Dade County are holding elections, including City of Miami where residents will be electing a Mayor and also, voting on a referendum on future development on Virginia Key and the Miami Marine Stadium grounds.

By 1792, federal law permitted each state to choose presidential electors any time within a 34-day period before the first Wednesday in December. A November election was convenient because the harvest would have been completed, but the most severe winter weather, which could impede transportation, would not yet have arrived. Also, the election results would roughly conform to a new year.

Pick your own reason to celebrate what’s important to you. Here are a few special days (and reasons) to choose from:

November 4 -- Common Sense Day

November 8 -- National STEM/STEAM Day

November 9 -- World Freedom Day

November 10 -- U.S. Marine Corps Birthday

November 11 -- Veterans Day

November 15 -- National Philanthropy Day (prepare for GiveMiamiDay on November 18th!)

on November 18th!) November 16 -- International Day for Tolerance

November 17 -- World Peace Day,

November 20 -- Family Volunteer Day (Saturday before Thanksgiving)

November 24 -- What Do You Love About America Day (day before Thanksgiving)

November 25 -- Thanksgiving Day (fourth Thursday)

November 26 -- Native American Heritage Day (day after Thanksgiving).

