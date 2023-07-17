With 438,000 Vote By Mail requests canceled in Miami-Dade, it is up to citizens to re-apply

According to the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Election office, the county canceled approximately 438,000 Vote By Mail requests on Jan. 1.

Last week, voters received an official mail that stated: “Important information from the Miami-Dade Elections Department. If you want to continue voting by mail, you MUST RENEW YOUR REQUEST by returning this form, submitting your request online, or calling us.”

Ahead of the 2024 election, new voting laws have gone into effect. Instituted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, every single voter in Florida has to re-apply for the right to vote by mail via a paper form, an online application, or a phone call to the Department of Elections in the county they live.

– To have the option to vote by mail in Miami-Dade, residents must:

– Fill out and return your pre-addressed form – no postage is required. OR

– Renew online at IamElectionReady.org (click on Request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot today). OR

Call the Elections Department at (305) 499.8444 to renew your application.

Voting by mail is a safe and convenient tool to participate in democracy. A Vote-by-Mail application does not obligate voters to vote by mail but offers the option in case of unexpected travel, illness or other challenges making voting in person difficult.

Voters receive their ballot 3-4 weeks before elections allowing time and opportunity to inform themselves about candidates and amendments.

For information on civic engagement and everything you need about voting in Miami, go to GoVoteMiami.org.

