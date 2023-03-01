Women’s History Month is in March and this year will focus on the storytellers

The actual celebration of Women’s History Month in March grew out of a weeklong celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history and society that was organized by the school district of Sonoma, CA, in 1978. Presentations were given at dozens of schools. Hundreds of students participated in a “Real Woman” essay contest, and a parade was held in downtown Santa Rosa.

Women’s History Month is dedicated to reflecting on the often-overlooked contributions of women to US history. From Abigail Adams to Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth to Rosa Parks, the timeline of women’s history milestones stretches back to the country’s founding.

“Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories” is the theme of the 2023 Women’s History Month, according to the National Women’s History Alliance. Women’s history is a veritable treasure-trove of unknown stories. “What is history other than our collective stories?” they are asking.

If we don’t tell our truth, who will? The 2023 Women's History Month theme recognizes women, past and present, who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling – including print, radio, TV, stage, screen, blogs, podcasts, news, and social media. It offers us a wonderful opportunity to explore their works, hear their voices, read their books, and listen to their music.

