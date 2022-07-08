As Key Biscayne's first mayoral primary fast approaches, this past month of June, 7,994 eligible voters in Key Biscayne received their new Voter Information Card. While this card isn’t required to vote, it is a convenient and important document to confirm your voter registration is up-to-date and accurate.

Each Voter Information Card states the voter’s name, address, date the card was issued and voter registration number. It also lists the voter’s precinct number together with the Election Day voting location of each precinct. It displays if the voter has a party affiliation and shows the voting districts for Congress, State Senate, State House, County Commission, School Board and Community Council (if applicable).

Throughout the month of June, the new cards went to each of the 1,513,356 voters in Miami-Dade County and were accompanied by a letter from the Supervisor of Elections, Christina White.

In 2015, the Mayor of Miami-Dade County appointed White as Supervisor of Elections, where she oversees the state’s largest, and the nation’s seventh largest, elections operation.

Her work entails administering more than 30 federal, state and municipal elections per year, serving the more than 1.5 million registered voters of the largest county in Florida, managing up to 30 early voting locations and 907 precincts on Election Day.

White manages a staff of 106 full-time employees, up to 1,500 temporary employees, and 6,000 poll workers with an annual operating budget of $32 million.

For more information click here.