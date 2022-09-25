Combining vintage beauty with tomorrow's innovation is the best way organizers describe the second edition of Key Biscayne Car Week, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Monaco Square and Village Green.

The event kicks off with two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi driving the legendary Spirit of Miami onto Monaco Square, where dozens of vintage and modern F1 cars will be on display. The exhibition is free to attend.

"After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be making a triumphant return this year," said Fittipaldi, the honorary chairman of the event.

Visitors have an opportunity to test-drive the cars, take photos, and fully appreciate the strength and beauty of South Florida's finest automobiles. Live music, refreshments, go-kart races and trophy presentations are all part of the event that Saturday afternoon from noon-4 p.m. and on Sunday at the Crossbridge Church

This event coincides with the return of the Miami Grand Prix, which was staged earlier this summer around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The 2023 event will take place May 5-7 (practice, qualifying and Sunday's 3:30 p.m. race).

"We want to honor the legacy of Key Biscayne Car Week by continuing our commitment to doing well by our community," said Frances Reaves, Esq., Co-Chair of Key Biscayne Car Week, along with Mary Tague.

Schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 30

6-8 p.m.: Sponsors reception (invitation-only event)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Noon-4 p.m.: Car exhibition with live music, go-kart races and trophy awards at Monaco Square Civic Center and Key Biscayne Village Green

7-10 p.m.: Reception gala at Key Biscayne Yacht Club (tickets must be purchased in advance)

Sunday, Oct. 2

10 a.m.-noon: Presentation by the Fittipaldi family at Crossbridge Church

Noon-2 p.m.: Race and vintage car exhibition and brunch at Crossbridge Church

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and Eternity & Grace. For more information, call (305) 608-1199 or visit www.keybiscaynecarweek.org.