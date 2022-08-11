These days, i’s impossible to go by any beach or portion of Key Biscayne shoreline without seeing mounds of seaweed wash up on its shores.

According to a recent NBC South Florida, it's an issue that the island is sharing with almost the entire Atlantic coast.

A study – “Outlook of 2022 Sargassum blooms in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico* report from the University of South Florida’s Oceanography Lab says that over 24 million tons of Sargassum were found across the Atlantic in June, compared to 18.8 million tons in May.

“In the past five or six years we tend to see more and more sargassum than five or six years ago,” said Chuanmin Hu, a professor at the University.

“It may be remotely connected to everything including climate change and human activities, but the most plausible theory is that prior to 2011, in the year of 2010, there was a stronger than usual wind and surface ocean current that brought some Sargassum from the Sargasso Sea to the tropic Atlantic.”

The seemingly endless waves of dark red marine life don’t only frustrate scientists but beachgoers themselves, affecting the usually-thriving tourism of South Florida.

“I think it looks gross. I was expecting to be able to go in the water closer to the coast, but I actually don’t feel comfortable,” said Kayla Golphin, who was visiting Florida from Cleveland. And any Key Biscayner can testify to the rancid, salty smell that it creates.

Some cities have tried to clean up the seaweed, but it can be expensive and can cause beach erosion. In 2019, the Parks Department said they spent an estimated $45 million dollars removing Sargassum from a 15-mile stretch of beaches in Miami-Dade County.

There are studies looking into renewable ways to convert the seaweed into natural fertilizer, but more research is being done to find long-term solutions.

For more click here: NBC.