Key Biscayne Police Blotter for September 12 to September 25

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of September 12 to September 25. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

September 12, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered several unsecured bicycles in front of 725 Myrtlewood Lane. A crime opportunity notice.

KBPD assisted MDPD with a call for service regarding two females on the Powell Bridge.

Officers responded regarding an open door at 415 Allendale Road. Officers checked the residence and provided a crime opportunity notice.

Police officers completed a report for a lost wallet at 200 blk. Crandon Boulevard.

KBPD officers responded to 600 Grapetree Drive and completed a report for the theft of a Sonos device valued at $900.00.

Officers responded to an accident at 95 Harbor Drive involving a vehicle and moped. Officers completed a report and issued a citation.

September 13, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers discovered a Jaguar unlocked at 362 W. McIntyre Street with the vehicle lights on. Officers contacted the owner and issued a crime opportunity notice.

Officers located a lost dog while on patrol at Hampton Lane. Officers contacted animal control and the owner of the dog.

Police officers responded regarding a suspicious male at 328 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the male, who could not answer questions and appeared disoriented. The male was taken to a medical facility as a Baker Act.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 650 S. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to the location regarding a male causing a disturbance in the parking lot at 201 Galen Drive. Officers contacted the male and advised him to enter his apartment and stop disturbing others. The male complied.

September 14, 2022

Officers completed a welfare check at 180 Crandon Boulevard of a male at the request of Banyon Health.

Police officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at 151 Crandon Boulevard. Officers completed a death investigation.

KBPD officers responded to a neighbor verbal dispute at 200 Galen Drive. Officers contacted both parties and documented the incident.

September 15, 2022

Officers responded to a business alarm at 520 Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded regarding a vandalism at 200 Galen Drive. Officers contacted the reportee, who wanted to document a scratch on his wife’s passenger door. The reportee was issued a case card.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle alarm at 155 Ocean Lane Drive. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate any vehicle.

KBPD officers responded regarding parents wanting to document allegations of child abuse from a baby-sitter. Officers documented the concerns and contacted detectives, as well as Department of Children and Families.

September 16, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 700 S. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police officers responded to reports of loud music and noise at 166 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted a female and issued a written warning.

While conducting a check of the beach, officers issued a written warning for loose dogs on the beach.

Officers responded regarding a residential alarm at 53 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was set-off accidentally.

KBPD officers completed a report regarding a stolen I-phone from the Winn-Dixie bathroom.

Officers responded to juveniles trespassing after hours in the Beach Park area at 650 Ocean Drive. Officers located the juveniles and contacted their parents. The juveniles were issued trespass warnings.

September 17, 2022

While patrolling overnight, officers located a vehicle with the trunk open at 181 Island Drive. Officers contacted the owner and provided a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to reports of loud music at 701 S. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

Marine officers responded regarding a vessel anchored in a swim zone at 420 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the operator of the vessel. He was unaware of the swim zone and moved upon request.

Police officers responded regarding a theft of a bicycle at W. Mashta Drive & Woodcrest Road. Officers contacted the reportee and completed a report.

KBPD officers responded regarding a group of juveniles riding scooters recklessly around 70 Crandon Boulevard. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Officers responded to the Ritz Carlton regarding a male causing a disturbance. The male was issued a trespass warning and refused to comply. Officers took the male into custody and transported him to TGK.

September 18, 2022

Police officers responded regarding loud music at 301 Gulf Road. Officers contacted the resident and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers located a lost dog on the Mashta Island Bridge. Animal services was contacted and responded to the station to take custody of the dog.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 755 S. Mashta Drive. Officers discovered and unsecure door. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised they will send someone to secure the door.

Police officers responded to a minor accident at 260 Crandon Boulevard and completed a report.

Officers responded regarding loud music at 890 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the short-term renters and advised them of the Village noise ordinance.

September 19, 2022

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 755 S. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

While on patrol an officer conducted a traffic stop at Crandon Boulevard & W. Mashta Drive. The officer cited the driver for driving with a suspended driver’s license with knowledge. The vehicle was towed, and the tag was seized.

Officers responded to a dispute over property damage at 791 Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, the dispute was settled.

September 20, 2022

Police officers responded regarding vehicles blocking the construction site at 101 Ocean Lane Drive. The owner of the vehicle was located and moved the vehicle.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 15 Cape Florida Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers completed a report for a found debit card at 400 Crandon Boulevard. The card was placed into evidence.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 871 Harbor Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police officers completed a report for the theft of a scooter at 604 Crandon Boulevard.

KBPD officers assisted Coral Gables PD with a missing juvenile investigation. The juvenile was located along the beach.

September 21, 2022

Officers responded to assist MDPD with an accident, which occurred on the Causeway.

KBPD officers responded to reports of a suspicious female at 38 Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the female and a records check revealed she had an active warrant. The female was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious male knocking on the door of 41 Island Drive. Officers contacted the male, who advised he was a salesman.

Police officers responded to a residential alarm at 871 Harbor Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

September 22, 2022

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 860 Harbor Drive. Officers contacted the housekeeper, who advised it was set-off accidentally.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 871 Harbor Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded regarding a barking dog at 116 W. Mashta Drive. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the Village noise ordinance. The dog was brought inside.

September 23, 2022

Officers responded to reports of a party and loud noise at 105 E. Enid Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

While patrolling Beach Park overnight, officers contacted 5 adult males and 1 adult female inside of the bathroom at 695 Ocean Drive. The adults, all non-Key Biscayne residents, were issued a trespass warning and left without further incident.

Police officers completed a fraud report for a victim at 455 Grand Bay Drive. The victim reported someone using their Marriot points without their permission.

KBPD officers responded regarding reports of a male carrying a stick inside of the shopping center at 260 Crandon Boulevard. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at 724 Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised it was set-off accidentally by a child.

Police officers completed a found property report for a credit card at 1121 Crandon Boulevard. The credit card was placed into evidence.

September 24, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and loud noise at 220 Cypress Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to reports of loud music and loud noise at 201 Cape Florida Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

At 2 a.m., officers responded back to this location regarding noise at 201 Cape Florida Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a civil citation.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious male at 545 Sabal Palm Drive. Officers contacted the male, who advised he was making a delivery for a party.

Police officers responded to a minor accident at Galen Drive & Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted both parties and completed a report.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at 660 S. Mashta Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

September 25, 2022

Officers responded to reports of loud music and loud noise at 323 Caribbean Road. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to reports of construction and loud noise occurring at 761 Ridgewood Road. Officers contacted the workers, who were repairing a hole in the roof. The work was completed on officers’ arrival.

Police officers responded to reports of juveniles causing a disturbance at 200 block W. Enid Drive. Officers circulated the area and did not locate any juveniles.