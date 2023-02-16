Weekend is almost upon us... take time to plan while enjoying a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Thursday, February 16.

Costa Med Bistro

Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!.

Join us for lunch or dinner!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations recommended.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Order online for take out here!

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

What could be better than a Randazzo dinner with your favorite wine?

Join us Mon to Fri, between 5 and 7 p.m. for $5 Wine & Beer specials and HALF OFF Appetizers

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Gran Inka

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Join us for a special Happy Hour celebration - all drink 2 for 1 and special $7 appetizers. Available Mon to Fri 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays 7 p.m. to close

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne (across from Winn Dixie)

UberEats Available

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Join us for a delicious & healthy lunch and enjoy our $14.99 special... today featuring either our Pesto or Perfect Egg wrap, served with soda!

We open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Do you Poke? Love tuna? Salmon? Our delicious Poke Bowl station is now open, located in our juice bar area and made fresh to order. ENJOY!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Green Split Peas / Vegan Yellow Squash

Main Course: Beef Tenderloins / Lemon Garlic Chicken / Merluza Fish Fry / Veggie Lasagna

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Eggplant Pizza / Creamy Polenta

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or order online here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

Sake Room

Open for Indoor & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Have you tried the Sake Room for lunch? Select from a varied and special menu with entries starting at $10.99

Today, enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us*!!!

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m. Close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for indoor & ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Enjoy one of our special rolls - different one every day

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Brasas KB

Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

Savor our authentic Cantonese dishes on this Thursday

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

La Scala

Ready for dinner? So much pasta, so little time

A La Scala Italian meal makes any night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, and we’ve added to our outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

Located at 180 Crandon Blvd in the Arcade Shopping Center.

Please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%