Day after Christmas… and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious healthy meal alternatives this Monday, December 26 to help you recover from the holiday feasts.

La Scala

Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special.

Looking for a healthier option? Try our delicious carpaccio

Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your island’s tasty-healthy headquarters.!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Get your week off to a healthy start by trying one of our delicious power bowls… so delicious ... freshly made on every order just for you!

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Gran Inka

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Go traditional Peruvian this Monday with our own twist on may traditional sandwiches

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne (across from Winn Dixie)

UberEats Available

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Monday try their specialty, the Pekin Duck. Reputed to be the best in South Florida!

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Sake Room

Start the week in style with our delicious Salmon Tartare tower

Start the week in healthy style, we have many delicious options for the calorie-conscious customer

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious lunch from our Special Lunch-Menu, starting at $10.99

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Brasas KB

Start your week with our Green chicken salad made with fresh Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken and a refreshing lemon touch!

100% natural Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner. Make it a combo which includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Or enjoy our Week Kick-Off special. Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - 10.99-loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

We are open for indoor dining with social-distancing table set-up, Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med in their indoor dining room, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout).

Counting calories? Try our octopus carpaccio! Healthy and delicious. Visit Costa Med for something delicious and healthy to start your week! ⁠

Place your order online, click here!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

This Monday, visit our juice bar for a great assortment of juices to get your “Monday On” and a healthy start to the week!

Call for Today’s Day-After-Christmas Special menu

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Open today 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kazumi

Call or join us for our Tuna Tartar, on Special for today! Enjoy

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Our modern Japanese fusion menu offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sunday

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Try our unique, delicious take on ceviche this Monday

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

Located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

This Monday, go light & healthy with our incredibly delicious octopus salad

Who said Italian food can not be healthy? Try the Snapper over Broccoli Rabe over Gluten Free Fusilli Pasta

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%