Enjoy a healthy Key Biscayne meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, August 8, 2022

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your island’s tasty-healthy headquarters.!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Get your week off to a healthy start by trying one of our delicious power bowls… so delicious ... freshly made on every order just for you!

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Sake Room

Start the week in healthy style, we have many delicious options for the calorie-conscious customer

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious lunch from our Special Lunch-Menu, starting at $10.99

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Tacopolis

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so they say… start your day with us and a delicious breakfast…

Go healthy this Monday with our veggie Egg White crepe

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun, Mexico years ago, to create a mix of gastronomic and entertainment in a casual and relaxed family atmosphere…

Open 7-days a week, 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523 or to order online, click here.

Novecento

Miami Spice is now ongoing and Novecento is one of the #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants participating with some delicious and creative fixed-price three course meals.

he Miami Spice program allows residents and visitors to enjoy a three course meal at Novecento for $28 for lunch and $45 for dinner. The meal includes one appetizer, one main entree and a dessert.

Novecento’s Miami Spice lunch menu includes the following:

Appetizers: EMPANADA DE POLLO ROSTIZADO, Homemade turnover with roasted chicken, onions, jalapeño & fresh cilantro - COLIFLOR AL HORNO CON HUMMUS DE REMOLACHA, Baked cauliflower, bits hummus & arugula salad, onion, chickpea, peanuts or ZUCHINI FLAT BREAD Homemade flat bread with zucchini, feta cheese and fresh herbs.

Main Entree / Second Course: Your choice of one: FISH AND CHIPS Fried fish, wedges potatoes & tartar sauce. - MILANGA DE CUADRIL CON PURE MIXTO Lightly breaded steak with mashed potatoes and butternut squash or POLLO “AIRLINE” ENSALADA Grilled chicken Arline with watercress radicchio salad, cherry tomatoes, fresh corn, black beans & cilantro.

For Desserts, your choice include KEY LIME PIE DE LIMÓN CON MERENGUE ITALIANO Lemon key lime pie with italian merengue or APPLE GALETTE Green apples tart & toffee sauce.

Menu is subject to change (Price is not inclusive of applicable taxes and tips)

For the complete Novecento Miami Spice menu, click here

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne. For reservations or questions, call 305-362-0900.

For more, click here.

Brasas KB

Start your week with our Green chicken salad made with fresh Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken and a refreshing lemon touch!

100% natural Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner. Make it a combo which includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

We are open for indoor dining with social-distancing table set-up, Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med in their indoor dining room, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout).

Counting calories? Try our octopus carpaccio! Healthy and delicious. Visit Costa Med for something delicious and healthy to start your week! ⁠

Place your order online, click here!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Visit our grill and enjoy a made-to-order fresh Grilled shrimp salad

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Kale / Lentil / Broccoli Cheddar

Main Course: Beef Stroganoff / Chicken with Tomatoes and Capers / Salmon Fillet / Ham & Cheese Pasta

Side Dishes: White Rice / Roasted Eggplant / Crinkled Paprika Fries

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Open today 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kazumi

Call or join us for our Tuna Tartar, on Special for today! Enjoy

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Our modern Japanese fusion menu offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sunday

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Try our unique, delicious take on ceviche this Monday

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

Located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Count calories tomorrow, Tuesday when we are closed! This Monday, try our delicious fixed-price 3-course meal during Spice of Randazzo’s month.for $45 with a glass of wine or Prosecco (tax and gratuity not included)

Appetizer your choice of -Cesar Salad or our Soup of the Day

Main Entrée choose one. Snappper Francese, Snapper Puttanesca, Spaghetti and Meatball, Fettuccine Bolognese, Fiocchi stuffed with Gorgonzola Cheese & Pear or Chicken Milanese

Dessert, choose either Cannoli or our famously delicious Tiramisu

Celebrate the warmer weather with us! Join us between 5 and 7 p.m. today for Half Off appetizer and $5 beer or wine

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

32 Degrees by MG

You deserve gourmet meal options that are fast and convenient.

Tomorrow, get your Tuesday going with our Beef Tenderloin with red Wine and Mushroom Sauce

Fresh, fully cooked meals from 32 Degrees are a great mealtime option. We provide frozen, ready-prepared meals that are great for the busiest of lifestyles! We shop, prep, cook, and deliver to your doorstep, so you can experience the benefits of gourmet eating without the fuss or hassle.

Our fully cooked meals are created with passion by our chefs using only the freshest ingredients. We never use additives or preservatives. Our meals are ready to eat in the microwave in 5 minutes.

Place your order today by visiting 32-degrees.com

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

La Scala

La Scala will be closed for vacation until August 28. We hope you enjoy the rest of your summer and a safe Back-to-School.

Learn about us by visiting us online here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center. (786) 773-3633

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%