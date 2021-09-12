Enjoy a delicious Sunday meal from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants and make sure to leave room for desserts!

Sweet options this Sunday, September 12, 2021

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Save room and add our famous Yesenia’s chocolate cake!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480. Offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Sake Room

Complete your Sake meal with our exclusive Nutella Roll!

Free Crunchy Crab Salad with $50 purchase

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery daily from Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Keep your Sunday going strong with one of our green smoothies!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers… and desserts! Complete your burger meal with delicious cheesecakes or our unique Chocolate Bliss shake!!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

At Pop’s, we serve our food in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online by clicking here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Inka Bowl

Newest concept on the island… healthy Peruvian Fusion Bowls to enjoy at home.

This Sunday, try our ANTICUCHERO Chicken Bowl

Or some of our other delicious combinations

Order on UberEats or call (786) 401-7474

Pick up your order in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café.

Safe and friendly. Great service and great food.

After a great meal at Boaters, leave room for the most unique dessert on the island… Boaters’ MATRIMONIO… a combination of 2 traditional Cuban desserts in one! Flan and Arroz con leche!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

32 Degrees by MG

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Let us help you simplify mealtime.

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, go to 32byMG.com.

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

This Sunday take time to enjoy our delicioso Arroz Con Leche!

Open for Indoor dining & Outdoor terrazita, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Special July 4th hours - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med this evening either with it or at home this evening..

All our desserts are homemade and exclusive to Costa Med!. Enjoy!

Order online for take out, click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call (305) 361-7575 to make a reservation

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Stop by and pick up everything you need from your local independent grocer on the island!

There is always room for dessert, especially tarts! Come in and enjoy our special Almond Tart brushed with Apricot glaze

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Before you leave, stop by our grill and enjoy our New BBB! Made for the Brave Burger. Grilled to Order in our meat market. Only offered Sundays and perfect to watch the big game today! And before you leave, stop by our bakery for a sweet completion

Call (305) 361-1300 for Sunday’s special menu.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, shop with confidence. To place an order online, click here

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Enjoy change of pace this Sunday with our Rotisserie chicken sandwich and plantains

Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or free delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order.

Open Noon to 8 p.m. for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Go on a date to Italy this evening… well, at least to a slice of Italy right in Key Biscayne. And after a delicious authentic Italian meal, enjoy one of our spectacular desserts!

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or click here.

Open for lunch Wed to Sun from Noon to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner 6 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

La Scala

Closed on Sundays

To place a Monday takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Closed Sunday.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes

To see our menu, click here Call us tomorrow at (305) 361-2675.

Corner Coffee and Pantry

Closed Sunday

Did you know you do not have to be a member of the Community Center to enjoy the best Italian Coffee on the island?

Delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%