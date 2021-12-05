Imagine being a child living with barely enough food to subsist, only the clothing on your back to wear every day, and no school. These are the conditions being endured by an indigenous tribe of the Arhuaco people, who live in Sierra Nevada, an isolated mountain range in Santa Marta, Colombia.

These children are also the focus of a project to help alleviate substandard conditions by MAST senior Maria Igarza and her family.

Igarza got the idea from her uncle, Humberto Diaz, who saw the conditions these children were growing up in and began a relief organization. The name of the organization is Utibunna, a nickname for Igarza’s grandmother, Maria del Carmen, who passed away several years ago.

“Even though it is a relatively new project (January 2021), they have already had a huge impact,” said Igarza. “The purpose is to spread education and provide opportunities to these Arhuaco children.”

So far, a school has been established, complete with brand new books, notebooks, pencils and musical instruments. They have also provided students with shoes and clothing.

Igarza spearheaded fundraising for the organization, with funds coming mostly from contributions gathered at family gatherings and other social functions.

Igarza is a member of Youth Lead Change, a mentor program designed to encourage leadership skills by connecting students with corporations offering intern opportunities.

Igarza connected with the HanhX company and has focused her internship on promoting gender equality. Combining this effort with the Colombia project in Columbia, Igarza encourages equality for everyone based on gender, race, sexuality, religion, and ethnicity in a hope to relieve some of the tension which creates so much violence in this region.

“It would allow people to live calmer lives, and war and injustice could be stopped,” said Igarza.

For the low income Colombian children, Utibunna also established a soccer team and have provided uniforms and cleats, and the organization pays entry fees for the team to participate in tournaments.

Through these opportunities, Igarza said, the hope is these children will have a different future than they might have otherwise living in poverty.

Igarza knows that school can change lives. She is also aware of the challenges young people face growing up on Key Biscayne.

“My friends and I go through several pressures in our daily lives, including anxiety, depression and bullying,” she said. “The topic of mental health is touched on at school. However, it is never deeply discussed -- especially after online learning last year (when) mental health became a huge issue.”

She recommends schools provide individual and group counseling for students, and that teachers be more proactive in advocating for student concerns.

In college next year, Igarza plans to focus on Political Science. She would like to study abroad, so she can learn about how other governments function, especially in Latin America. “There is so much corruption and inequity in many of these countries; we need to be better informed about this.”

To accomplish her academic goals, and future career pathway, Igarza is taking to heart the inspiring advice of her parents -- Eliana Diaz and Julian Igarza -- who taught her that what you “think is impossible is possible if one works hard enough.”

Igarza, her sister Juliana, will be traveling to Santa Marta this winter to visit the village and see the impact Utibunna is having.

“What inspires me to take a position of leadership in this is to help others, and to try to make the world a better place,” said Igarza. “Even though it sounds cliche,’ it is exactly how I feel. I’ve seen the smiles of the kids as books, pencils and a new school arrived.”

If you wish to learn more about Utibunna, or make a contribution, please text message Igarza at (786) 599-5373.