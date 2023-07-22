No better place in Miami to enjoy a Saturday meal that on Key Biscayne and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants can help you relax and enjoy by serving some of the most deliciously creative dishes on the island on this Saturday, July 22

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Saturday, enjoy our outdoor terrazita and savor any of our fresh dishes… turn to us for the fresher and healthier alternatives

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

This Saturday, enjoy our fresh sushi and veggie special roll platter!

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start your weekend by enjoying our special & exclusive adobo fresh fish chunks… and add our famous tostones for good measure

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Toscana Mare

Located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience with delectable cuisine and a superb wine selection.

The menu features Mediterranean-inspired dishes, like delicious burgers, branzino filet, lobster salad, homemade pastas, carpaccio di-manzo, grilled octopus, and a selection of gourmet pizzas made with Ironside Pizza’s unique recipes.

In the mood for Salmon? On this Saturday, enjoy our Salmone Al Profumi Di Sorrento!

Inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace available. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

A unique #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Saturday, start your meal with our delicious dumplings and the rest is up to us!

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Donut Gallery

Cone in this weekend and try some of our new menu items... or let us prepare you our version of an old favorite... our special Club Sandwich!

Breakfast served any time of the day! Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Follow us on Instagram by clicking here. Under new management.

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 -.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. To reach us, call (305) 361-998

Sake Room

On this Saturday, let us spoil you with excellent Sushi rolls and a FREE Crunchy Crab salad on us*

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room

Try our delicious and creamy Lobster Ravioli this Saturday!

Order online for takeout, click here

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Enjoy Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Do you Poke? Enjoy something refreshing this weekend… stop by our Poke bowl station for a refreshing lunch or dinner treat

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Rise / Green Split Peas / Potato Leek Celery

Main Course: Meatloaf / Chicken Verdo / Shrimp / Crab Mac-N-Cheese

Side dishes: Yellow Rice / Prapika Fries / Roasted Veggies

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala!

Cheese! Try our delicious Linguini Mari Piemonte

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

This Saturday, enjoy one of our special delicacies… Ravioli della Nonna spinach, ricotta with Pink sauce

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Tutto Pizza and Pasta

This weekend, try perfection! Enjoy any of our special gourmet pizzas!

Open for indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day, close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%