Labor Day is an opportunity to relax and unwind. and this day can be special on Key Biscayne. If you prefer to dine out, rather than grill at home, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up a delicious combination of grilling favorites and new experiences this Monday, September 4.

Note: Remember to check the operating hours for our participating restaurants you're interested in, as they may vary, have holidays hours this Labor Day.

DUNE Burgers on the Beach

Beachside dining - Ritz-Carlton - Dune - Perfection!

Beach, perfect burger, cold brew and sweet potatoes fries… the perfect Labor Day!

DUNE is the stylish, yet casual, beach lounge at The Ritz-Carlton's beach for global appetizers, gourmet burgers & champagne.

Located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.

They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Costa Med Bistro

Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for Labor Day, and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Offering Indoor & Outdoor Dining with expanded seating, Takeout.

Reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

A Tutto's Burger burger makes Labor Day extra special!!

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center - (305) 361-2224.

Toscana Mare

Located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience with delectable cuisine and a superb wine selection.

Ever tasted a Mediterranean-inspired burger? Come try ours this Labor Day!

Inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace available. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

The Golden Hog

Want to treat yourself to something truly uniquely delicious this Labor Day? Try our special Burger! Grilled to perfection while you wait!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Broccoli / Pinto Beans / Mushroom Cream

Main Course: Beef Milanesa / Chicken Marsala / Salmon Fillet / Mac-N-Cheese

Side Dishes: Yellow Rice / Mashed Potatoes / Mixed Veggies

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. Shop with confidence.

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

On this Labor Day why not try our Meat Lovers stir fry? You will not regret it!

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Not in the mood for a burger on this Labor Day? Try one of our healthy pizzas.

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

Donut Gallery

Is there anything better than a diner burger? Try ours this Labor Day.

We serve breakfast any time of the day? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 -.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne - To reach us, call (305) 361-9985

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are open and ready to serve.

In the mood for something special this Labor Day? How about a One Pound GRILLED LOBSTER for only $25.95? While supplies last!

Outdoor dining is our specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Sake Room

This Labor Day, try a different "grilled" dish, try our WAGYU BEEF STONE... A must try!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m. close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Takeout or Delivery!

Make it a Wagyu Beef Slider Labor Day! We top it off with a fried egg for perfection!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open Monday through Saturday from Noon to 10 p.m.

La Scala

Why not try Osso Bucco for Labor Day at La Scala… and ours has the reputation of being the best on the island. Guaranteed.

Open for Indoor & Limited Outdoor Dining (reservations recommended) and Takeout

The popular Italian Bistro offers their delicious meals for takeout to enjoy La Scala cuisine at home.

Open 6 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%