High winds did not stop the ladies of the Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association from playing great golf on November 23. Only the nine holes beginning with letters "t" and "f" counted in this tournament.

In first place was Kate Ginnel, with a net 41 on a match of cards. Second was Barbara Lamar, with a net 41. Third (in a three-way tie on a match of cards) was Cristina Greeven, with a net 42.

The ladies play at 8:30 every Tuesday at Crandon Park. Newcomers are welcome. If interested in joining, please call the pro shop: (305) 361-9129.