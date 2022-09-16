Lions Club opens up entries for its International Peace Poster Contest

Students ages 11-13 are once more invited to express their creativity and idealism by entering The Key Biscayne Lions Club’s annual Peace Poster Contest, which is in its third decade of existence.

Lions Clubs around the world sponsor this special art contest in schools and among youth groups. By creating Peace Posters, children can express their visions of a peaceful planet, thereby inspiring the world through art.

All 11-13 year old students are eligible to participate in the contest, expressing their talents with a poster in which they express what peace means to them. The 2022-2023 contest theme is “Lead With Compassion.”

A winning poster from each participating school will be selected. Posters advance through several judging levels: local, district, or multiple districts (Florida), National and International.

The schools participating are: St. Agnes Academy, Key Biscayne K-8, Ransom Everglades School, Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, Motivating Minds, The Gordon School, and Zuniga Art.

There are district awards, but only one grand prize winner, who will receive $5,000. Deadline for local entry is November 10.

For more information, contact Nora Camejo, kblions@icloud.com, (305) 361-7064, or Roberto Gentilini, lionrgentilini@gmail.com, (786) 300-6485.