The educational journey of students can occasionally become a bumpy road, even under normal circumstances. Over the last two years, however, the COVID-driven need for quality online, at-home learning only accelerated a challenging need for both students and parents.

That need was ensuring that gaps in learning were being addressed.

Edna Caceres has long been frustrated by students’ educational gaps. She first noticed the problem in 2002, when she was serving at MyraTerwilliger Elementary School in Gainesville as a special education teacher. She noticed more and more children moving on in the system even though they were not fully prepared.

They had educational gaps.

Caceres’ frustration -- and her desire to provide needed assistance to students -- led her to start a tutoring service called “Closing the Gaps.”

In the beginning, she and two other teachers worked one-on-one with Miami area students providing them and their parents the academic guidance to help ensure their educational success. They began offering these services for Key Biscayne in 2012.

“There are no goals that can not be reached,” said Caceres. “I whole-heartedly believe that where there is a will, there is a way.”

As a passionate advocate for children and education, Caceres said she and her team at “Closing the Gaps” do all they can to help students learn.

Over the years, the business prospered -- growing to 12-15 tutors and more than 80 students. Then the pandemic struck and the numbers have fluctuated, involving more distant learning challenges.

Hardest hit have been the youngest students -- pre-K, Kindergarten and first graders -- who were unable to acquire fundamental skills needed to cope with school.

Also caught in the COVID crunch were middle schoolers facing tougher classes and high school preparation, and older students coping with advanced classes and college prep work.

“This year, we are working with a lot of elementary students, where last year it was mostly high schoolers needing help,” said Caceres, adding: “Due to the economic uncertainty ... we gave discounts on sessions to try to help families out.”

The tutors create customized learning programs for students to improve academic, social and life skills. They work around family schedules in the home, at the library, or online.

“A lot of high school aged students prefer working with tutors online,” said Caceres. “The Zoom platform allows us to interact with individuals and small groups, if they share the same class.”

As a certified special needs instructor, Caceres has developed strategies to help students with learning challenges. For example, students with Attention Deficit Disorder can be taught to stay focused and get organized through sensory processing lessons and behavior management therapies.

Caceres also provides “motor labs” to help children develop their physical strength-- so they can sit comfortably in class for hours. “If you start when they are young to instill a love of learning, you can avoid challenges later,” she said.

“Closing the Gaps” offers services in the following areas:

Elementary aged students: reading comprehension, spelling, phonics, grammar, writing, math, and more.

Middle schoolers: more advanced subject help; work on organizational skills; test preparation sessions.

High schoolers: the essential subjects, plus physics, biology, chemistry, social sciences and advanced math courses. There are sessions for standardized test preparation, as well as help with college applications.

For more information about“Closing the Gaps,” call (305) 854-3516 or visit their website: closingthegaps.net.