In a sign that City of Miami officials seem to have abandoned the idea for a homeless camp on Virginia Key in favor of a revenue-generating operation, “Magic Mike Live” is set to open at a pop-up facility near the Marine Stadium today (Thursday, Oct. 13).

Billed as “an unforgettably fun night of sizzling, 360-degree entertainment,” the show was conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, the star of the 2012 “Magic Mike” film, directed by Steven Soderbergh. If the Virginia Key show is anything like the one currently playing in Las Vegas and London, audience members can expect to see “hot” male dancers performing “sexy and daring” routines. Ticket holders are promised “the ultimate girls night out or an electrifying date night.”

But the advertising campaign cautions that “If you’re NOT into letting your hair down, laughing out loud, and really hot guys, then it’s probably not for you.” So consider yourself warned.

The venue will include multiple full bars and will serve food from Wildfire by Meat N’Bone Restaurant. And, for a hefty additional fee, there will be a VIP lounge with the opportunity to meet and mingle with select members of the cast.

Tickets for “Magic Mike Live” are being sold through April of 2023. The impact on traffic onto the Key is yet to be seen. Though some Key Biscayners may wish to attend the show while others will not, it does seem very odd that Key residents were given no advanced warning that this show would be installed.

To learn more about the event and ticket availability, click here.