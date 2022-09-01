Biscayne Nature Center

By Linda Thornton

“We’ve got to save something — there has to be something left over from the old days,” environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas told a gathering last week at a preview of the proposed Biscayne Nature Center. Douglas pointed to Florida’s run-away growth in population as the greatest threat to the state’s environment, and she underlined the need for projects such as nature centers as a means of educating people and helping preserve what is left.

About 300 people attended this preview, among them government officials, environmentalists, and media.

The purpose of the center will be to focus on the preservation of Biscayne Bay and the north end of Key Biscayne. The land will be provided by Metro-Dade Parks and Recreation at the northern end of Crandon Park. Public schools will be involved in staffing, equipment and transportation as the current Center for Environmental Education program will be moved into the new facility. The Biscayne Nature Center citizen group will build and operate it.

The projected opening date is 1990. Upon completion, facilities will include an auditorium, exhibit hall, lab classrooms, nature trails and group camping areas.

Douglas cited Key Biscayne’s unique “collections of natural habitats,” pointing out that “its two miles of barrier island coast and uplands … represent every natural feature of the bay: mangroves, seagrass, vegetated sand dunes, a coastal strand hammock with trees and animal species unique to it, the intertidal zone and fossil mangrove rock reef… said to be the only such reef in the world.”

School field trip

Mrs. Savage’s fourth grade class at the Key Biscayne Community School recently went on a field trip to Miami International Airport, where Mrs. Savage’s husband, Pan Am pilot David Savage, conducted a tour on an airplane. The students were thrilled to have the opportunity to sit in the cockpit and study all the instruments. They also received a demonstration of how U.S. Customs dogs check luggage for contraband.

Fishing update

By Bill Crabill

Offshore, the early bird will get the worms. The anglers who get out on the Gulf Stream at dawn will find the dolphin schools first and, therefore, have the best shot at filling a cooler. I’d put my money on the early birds to land the majority of those big bull dolphins and wahoo that are out there also. Capt. Harry Vernon, a notorious early bird, skippered his charter to a 52-pound bull dolphin last week.

But Billy Pesch had the fish of the week. He and Mark Parmenter made a crossing to Frozen Cay in the Berry Islands in Billy’s 25-foot outboard fisherman. They found it actually is “better in the Bahamas” when Billy landed a black grouper estimated at 80 pounds. The huge fish struck a deep-swimming ballyhoo in 40 feet of water, and it was released. Congratulations, Billy!

Linda Evans receives ensign rank

Linda Evans has been commissioned to ensign rank in the U.S. Navy.

The ceremony took place at Naval Air Station, Pensacola. Ensign Evans also earned a special merit award for achievement in physical fitness.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Ensign Evans attended Key Biscayne Community School and Coral Gables High School. For many years she played soccer fullback with the Key Biscayne Athletic Club under Ralph Foster. She won The Miami Herald Sports Achievement Award and was also active in gymnastics.

Ensign Evans began flying at age 12 and attended Hawthorne College, New Hampshire, where she studied aviation and continued her flying. Two scholarships from the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club helped her earn a B.S. in aviation science from Metro State College in Denver.

Ensign Evans is the daughter of Peter and Juana Evans of Key Biscayne.

Birthday

Introducing our carriers