Last week, students at RDCA MMA Martial Arts Academy created some “Get Well” cards to send to the family of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park manager Art Yerian, who has been hospitalized with an illness.

“Art is such an important and kind member of our community. What he is going through is certainly trying for not only himself but his family and friends as well,” said Sensei Morgan Duzoglou-Mariotti, the academy’s program director. “We at RDCA wanted to do something that would lift his spirits and let him know that he has a steady stream of support and prayers from us. Each student put their heart into their message, even if it was a 4-year-old trying their hardest to write out their name clearly for him. We are here, we care, and we wish him a speedy and blessed recovery.”

The Islander News family also sends our prayers and support to the Yerian family, wife Elizabeth, Cassidy and Jaden.