To the residents of Key Biscayne:

Thank you for supporting us in our effort to stop the Z-Plan project on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Without your energy we would not have been as successful.

Through our collective hard work, and countless meetings, we were able to work together with County staff, the County Mayor and Commissioners, as well as other stakeholders, such as MAST Academy, City of Miami, University of Miami, Seaquarium, Rickenbacker Marina, and the Virginia Key Historic Beach Trust.

As I have said throughout my time as mayor, as we advocate strongly for the interest of our Key, we must do so in a way that makes partners of the City and County, not adversaries. This was a great example of strong collaborative advocacy.

I want to thank our Village Manager, Steve Williamson, Village Attorney Chad Friedman, and the rest of our team in this effort. I also want to thank Commissioner Raquel Regalado, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz, and the entire County Commission for meeting with me and our staff, and for listening to our community’s needs in making the decision to rescind the RFP.

But the work is not finished.

We need to continue to work together to create a plan to move forward. This is why I am proposing to Council the same idea I originally suggested back in April of 2019: that the Village hire a design engineer to help us develop the Village’s vision for the Causeway. This will provide a basic framework on which to base our efforts moving forward.

I want to thank you all for the confidence you bestowed upon me when you elected me your mayor. I will continue to do everything I can to prove that your confidence is well-founded.

Onward and upward.

Thank you,

Mike Davey