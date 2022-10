Last week, Village of Key Biscayne employees and friends gathered for a surprise breakfast at Narbona Restaurant in the Square Shopping Center for outgoing Mayor Mike Davey.

The breakfast was organized by Michele Estevez, who thanked Davey for his four years of service and presented Davey’s wife, Maria Claudia Thorne, and daughter Mia with thank you presents for “sharing Mike with the Village.”

Davey was also presented with a guayabera signed by all Village employees present.