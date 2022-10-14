Life probably would be boring if everyone agreed on everything, and that's certainly not the case on Key Biscayne -- especially in an election year.

Charter amendments and the "vision" of the Village stirred up some interesting conversation between mayoral candidates Fausto Gomez and Joe Rasco during Thursday evening's final debate, hosted by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and Islander News.

Seven Charter amendments are on the Nov. 8 ballot, some which Gomez said "takes away the voice of the people."

Two of those amendments include allowing the raising of the debt cap from 1% to 2% of the Village’s total assessed property value, and/or allowing the debt cap to be exceeded by voter approval.

Rasco said he's in favor of Amendment 2 because, "first of all, Key Biscayne has always been an excellent steward of our citizen dollars and it's still the lowest debt cap in Miami-Dade County." But, he said, there's also an urgency in taking care of resiliency, especially being on a barrier island. "Look at the damaging effects on Sanibel Island," he said, regarding Hurricane Ian's devastating blow.

Gomez said, "Raising the debt cap is premature. One is we have no projects. Two, we have no cost estimates … and three, no measurements (of the resiliency projects).

"The first project is due to break ground in 2025,” he added. “There is no need pressing the debt cap being raised (now) ... good budgetering is to have the facts before us."

Gomez pointed out that the K-8 flood-prone area will likely cost $30 million, and the Village Manager has indicated there are eight zones at $30 million each.

"(The debt cap) can be raised when we are ready to (start the project). I don't see the urgency when there are no timelines," he said.

Rasco replied: "By his own account that would be $240 million; we have a debt cap now of $81 million, and we've been told by voters who approved the General Obligation Bond they wanted us to go $100 million. I don't understand what the hesitancy is. The debt cap just simply means we get the job done and go forward with resiliency."

As far as giving power to the voters on raising the debt cap, Rasco also was in favor of that.

"It makes common sense. ... What if we were working on something, and something important comes along like finding five acres of playing fields and it becomes available, so (we'd have the power by votes) to go above it."

Regarding Amendment 4, which would allow land development regulations and zoning moves to be made by a supermajority (5 of 7 votes) of the Village Council instead of via voter referendum, Gomez said point-blank: "This is the key issue that divides us. This will open the door to massive development in Key Biscayne.

"I've been around close to 40 years and have never seen a Charter (like these amendments) that takes the power away from the voters," Gomez added, noting that in 2007, after reviewing a proposed development of land at the old Sonesta site, 77% of the voters voted to put a limitation into the Charter. "Now, this is the second bite of the apple to remove the power of the citizens. ... Like former Council member Michael Kelly said: 'The wolf is at the door, don't let him in.' "

Rasco said: "I trust the people who we are going to elect. I'm not in favor of density on this island and never have been. That was the whole reason to become incorporated in 1991, to preserve the quality of life. This amendment does nothing but make it easier for us ... and, by way of referendum it allowed for flexibility." He added that getting five of seven Council members to agree (a supermajority) "is not an easy thing to do. ... the citizens continue to have the power."

Rasco, a former mayor in the Village, pointed out that the supermajority can be a method to change zoning or land regulations. "If there is an amendment (needed) to clarify an ordinance, I'm willing to bring that up, that clarifies it. ... It's just fear-mongering here, but there's no problem here."

"Let me address fear-mongering," Gomez said. "Joe says my campaign (contains) fear-mongering. Michael Kelly had the same issue with it. Former Mayor Mayra Pena Lindsay also did, Councilman (Igancio) Segurola ... you need to say all these leaders are fear-mongering, then. What is so threatening to give (the citizens) the vote?"

As far as the other four amendments, Rasco said he'd favor them all.

Changing the notice requirement for Capital Improvement projects from $500,000 to $1 million means a savings of $7,500 each time notices would have to be sent out for half-million dollar projects, he said. Also, primary elections for Council members would only be initiated in the case of 9 or 10 candidates.

Gomez, in his first Village election, said he's "in favor of safeguarding our community," but the Charter amendments seem to "consolidate the power in the hands of the politicians and not the voters. What is $7,500 when it comes to (multi-million-dollar projects) not to have your voice heard?" he asked.

Gomez also thought that requiring primaries for Council candidates would be "much more expensive" and would lead to, likely, a less number of people to run for election.

Lastly, the candidates weighed in on the recent Strategic Vision Plan that officially was presented to Council at Tuesday night's meeting.

Gomez said it is a comprehensive plan, but "they went out and spent $160,000 of our money (for a consulting firm) to create this vision," adding that "things may happen, or may not happen. Why did we do it if it ends up just for putting pretty lines on a tablet?"

He also said the chair of the committee "stood right there" saying, 'We preserve the private property owner's right; if someone wants to rebuild, they can increase with density.' "

Gomez also said he only attended two of the Vision Plan meetings "because they were talking about 9-foot wide lanes on Crandon; they've got to be at least 9.5 feet, by law ... they didn't know what they were talking about."

Rasco said he is thankful to the members’ three years of work to craft the plan, and he said the level of community engagement was "unrivaled."

"It pains me to hear (this document being shunned) in a dismissive manner,” he said. “It doesn't make sense. History should be our teacher. We had the 2020 Vision Plan and they did great things, too. ... MAST Academy came from that, the dog park ... All these positive ideas came from discussing them.

"What is the problem of thinking about ideas and looking forward to the future?"

In closing, Rasco said "enough is enough -- we've had enough of negative campaigning, enough of fictional fear-mongering ... It's always been the practice of the dialogue to be constructive and with a narrative based on facts. Let us return to that camaraderie and engagement. This is no place for neighbors to attack neighbors ... The Village deserves a trusted leader."

Gomez said the people of Key Biscayne have graced him and his wife all these years and that they both have a "desire to protect the way of life" on the island. Being on the campaign, he said he has heard “some apprehension" as to who would guide them into an uncertain future.

"We met with a lady who has lived in the same house since the 1950s, and she said how un-affordable it has become to live on Key Biscayne,” Gomez recounted. “She's on Social Security and has a small pension, and she said we need to look at municipal expenditures like it was our own household budget.

"And I plan to do that."