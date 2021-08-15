People who think if they’re eligible for Medicare then they’re also eligible for Medicaid do not understand the difference between the programs. I am going to attempt to explain that difference without putting you to sleep.

Medicare

At the age of 65 every US citizen and Green Card holder receives a present from the US government: a Medicare card.

A few “fun facts” about Medicare: President Truman advocated for a national health care system, but Congress would not pass the bill. President Kennedy then took it up, changing it’s application to citizens over 65. It still didn’t pass. President Johnson finally signed the bill into law in 1965. He flew to Independence, MO, where President Truman and his wife, Bess, lived. The bill was signed into law in their presence and President and Mrs. Truman received Medicare cards #1 and 2!

Medicare Part A covers 80% of your hospital stays, 100% of skilled nursing care and non-custodial nursing home care (up to 3 to 4 weeks).

Part B covers services or supplies that are needed to diagnose or treat your medical condition and that meet accepted standards of medical practice. It also covers preventative health care like the flu vaccine or procedures that detect illness at an early stage (MRIs).

Medicaid

Medicaid is a state-administered program, with some funds coming from state taxes and other funds coming from federal Medicaid grants given to needy states. In other words, the poorer the state, the more federal funds. The benefits are intended for low-income patients who cannot otherwise afford medical assistance. To be eligible for Medicaid, you must meet a mandatory list of standards that are partially enforced by the federal government.

Again, you must be a US citizen or Green Card holder to be eligible. For the purposes of seniors, they must be in a nursing home facility or receive “home or community-based care.” There is also a Medicaid waiver that allows the ill person to stay at home or in an assisted living facility. The applicant cannot have assets or income over the poverty level if they want to qualify.

Here is the kicker: Qualifying for Medicaid triggers a five-year look back to ascertain that you have not recently transferred a home, bank account, and/or other assets to avoid private pay for nursing home care. In the state of Florida, there is also a spousal refusal, which simplifies asset transfers. The sick spouse can transfer all his/her assets to the healthy spouse and the state allows the healthy spouse to disallow the assets in his/her name to be counted in the Medicaid formulary.

This is why estate planning is of paramount importance. Each state has quirks that allow you different options.

Remember: At 65, you qualify for Medicare no matter your financial status. To qualify for Medicaid, you must appear to live at or below the poverty level and age doesn’t matter.

About Frances Reaves, ESQ

A graduate of University of Miami Law School, Reaves spent 10 years as a litigator/ lobbyist. She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad of pitfalls and options of “senior care.” If you have any questions or comments, contact Reaves at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com