Miami Maps celebrates 25 years with plans for many more to come

Miami Maps, a distinguished custom-designed maps company, is celebrating its 25th year of operation, or, as its owner, creative connoisseur Marshall Steingold, likes to say: “We are 25 years young.”

Steingold’s brainchild has become a staple in the lives of tourists and local businesses, offering a slew of restaurants, shops, events, hotels and more, maps that are specifically tailored to certain areas of Miami and its surrounding localities.

The company deems itself a “free city guide,” utilized by the finest hotel concierges to accommodate guests by guiding them to areas/experiences of interest.

Steingold’s inviting persona has helped him establish deep-rooted connections with several area businesses. His company has acted as a two-way street in a sense, benefiting both consumers and businesses.

Asked where he gets inspiration from during the map curation process, Steingold says, “It comes from working with people and trying to figure out what it is they want. Both from the tourist side and the resident side, people want to know what’s good and worth trying. From the restaurant or store side, they want to bring that business through their doors.”

Before establishing Miami Maps, Steingold worked under the Miami Tourist Bureau. While working for the bureau, Steingold found an opening in the maps market. After being asked to set up a customized map for Coconut Grove, Steingold expanded to Key Biscayne and Coral Gables – putting his name, quite literally, on the map.

With maps for seven areas, Miami Maps now serves as the ultimate travel guide and hot spot connoisseur.

Steingold, perhaps counter-intuitively, also recognizes the importance of the hand-held map in the age of iPhones, with their instant access to an abundance of information. He believes the value of hard-copy information is timeless.

“I think a printed map is as important as ever,” he said. “If you are staying somewhere, you are invariably asking the front desk if they have some sort of guide you can hold on to.”

With new updates and refurbishments coming to the company and its website, Steingold is eager to share the future of Miami Maps with his community while also hoping to expand his innovative company.

Miami Maps can be found at miamimaps.com