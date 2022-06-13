Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants can help you get the week started on the right foot by serving healthy meal options this Monday, June 13, 2022

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Get your week off to a healthy start by trying one of our delicious power bowls… so delicious ... freshly made on every order just for you!

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

32 Degrees by MG

You deserve gourmet meal options that are fast and convenient.

Tomorrow, get your Tuesday going with our Beef Tenderloin with red Wine and Mushroom Sauce

Fresh, fully cooked meals from 32 Degrees are a great mealtime option. We provide frozen, ready-prepared meals that are great for the busiest of lifestyles! We shop, prep, cook, and deliver to your doorstep, so you can experience the benefits of gourmet eating without the fuss or hassle.

Our fully cooked meals are created with passion by our chefs using only the freshest ingredients. We never use additives or preservatives. Our meals are ready to eat in the microwave in 5 minutes.

Place your order today by visiting 32-degrees.com

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Sake Room

Start the week in style with our delicious Salmon Tartare tower

Start the week right by trying our uniquely delicious Madagascar Roll Yellowtail tempura, cream cheese, seafood mix with seaweed salad, kanikama, and eel sauce on top.

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious lunch from our Special Lunch-Menu, starting at $10.99

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Tacopolis

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so they say… start your day with us and a delicious breakfast…

Go healthy this Monday with our veggie Egg White crepe

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun, Mexico years ago, to create a mix of gastronomic and entertainment in a casual and relaxed family atmosphere…

Open 7-days a week, 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523 or to order online, click here.

La Scala

A La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special with our beef carpaccio.

Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Brasas KB

Start your week with our 100% natural Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner. Make it a combo which includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Or enjoy a change of pace this Monday Enjoy change of pace with our Rotisserie chicken sandwich

We are open for indoor dining with social-distancing table set-up, Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med in their indoor dining room, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout).

Counting calories? Try our zucchini carpaccio! Healthy and delicious. Visit Costa Med for something delicious and healthy to start your week! ⁠

Place your order online, click here!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Visit our grill and enjoy a made-to-order fresh Grilled shrimp salad

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Veggie / White Beans / Broccoli

Main Course: Steak & Onions / Chicken & Spinach / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Carbonara

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Roasted Eggplant / Pepper Potato Wedges

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Open today 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kazumi

Call or join us for our Tuna Tartar, on Special for today! Enjoy

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Our modern Japanese fusion menu offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sunday

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Try our unique, delicious take on ceviche this Monday

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

Located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Who said Italian food can not be healthy? Try the Snapper over Broccoli Rabe over Gluten Free Fusilli Pasta

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday.

NEW! Now open for lunch at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays!

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%