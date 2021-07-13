MYC gives youngsters a push on water sports

The MIami Yacht Club Youth Sailing Foundation is teaming up with AMIGOS FOR KIDS to offer underprivileged children in the community a day on the water as they learn how to sail and paddle board on two field trips, July 15 and 22.

For almost 100 years, MYC has been actively working with the community to foster an appreciation in the beautiful waters of Biscayne Bay.

Children, teenagers and adults are taught to sail through the 501(c)3 not-for-profit, Miami Yacht Club Youth Sailing Foundation. Classes are open to everyone, not just members of the MYC.

Numerous sailors have represented MYC all over the world, from youth events to the Olympics. Through the efforts of internationally recognized coaches, dedicated sailors and MYC families, the club truly is the “Home of Sailing Champions.” More info on MYC is available at www.miamiyachtclub.com/

What: Local nonprofits team up to give Miami kids the chance to sail and paddleboard

Who: Youngsters from Amigos for Kids, ages 7-12

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 15 and July 22

Where: Miami Yacht Club, 1001 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132