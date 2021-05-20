On Tuesday, US Rep. Bill Posey’s legislation, “The National Estuaries and Acidification Research Act,” was passed by the House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

This initiative is designed to protect estuaries like Biscayne Bay.

“Estuaries are some of the most diverse ecosystems in the country, and because estuaries are places where freshwater mixes with salt water from the oceans, preserving this delicate balance is necessary, but also challenging,” said Posey, who represents Florida’s 8th Congressional District, much of which is coastal.

“This critical legislation will help protect our estuaries by ensuring that we continue to study and monitor the effects of coastal acidification,” he said.

With the NEAR Act’s passage, the National Academies of Science Ocean Studies Board will begin a two-year study examining the science of ocean acidification and its impact on estuaries.

Rivers spread out and slow down when they meet the sea, creating unique conditions not found anywhere but in estuaries. Filtering plants, such as the Johnson’s Seagrass found in Biscayne Bay, help still the water, allowing mud and food particles to settle to the bottom. This creates safe conditions, making estuaries the nurseries of the sea -- 68% of commercial fish and 80% of recreational fish use estuaries as breeding habitats.

A healthy Biscayne Bay, renowned for its biodiversity, serves as a destination for boaters, bird-watchers, fishing and hunting -- bringing in over 400,000 visitors annually and boosting the local economy.

The 22-square-mile bay can absorb surges of water from storms, floods and tides, protecting the high-priced real estate along its shore.

In addition to the NEAR act, the House also passed the Coastal and Ocean Acidification Stressors and Threats (COAST) Research Act, which will fund the research and bring in NOAA to lead the effort.

“I am pleased to see the House support this critical research,” said Posey, who introduced the COAST act with Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR). “These bills will take important steps to preserve the future of our estuaries and coastal communities.”