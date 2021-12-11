Enhance Fitness is a group exercise and fall prevention program geared to help older adults of all fitness levels to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives.

The one-hour EF classes focus on dynamic cardiovascular exercise, fitness training, balance and flexibility-everything and features:

Certified instructor with special training

30 minute aerobic workout that gets participants moving to lively music

20 minute strength training workout with weights on the arms and legs

10 minute stretching workout to keep the muscles flexible

The class helps participants improve physical function, protect against falls and fall injuries, provide a social outlet, and promote an active lifestyle

Enhance Fitness One will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays starting in January and running through April 29. The cost for 32 classes is $130.00

Enhance Fitness Two will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting January 10 and continuing through April 29. The cost for 48 classes is $180.00.

Contact Marilyn Myles at (305) 790-6345 or Bobbie Savage at (305) 361-1345 for more information.