fitness classes

Enhance Fitness is a group exercise and fall prevention program geared to help older adults of all fitness levels to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives.

The one-hour EF classes focus on dynamic cardiovascular exercise, fitness training, balance and flexibility-everything and features: 

  • certified instructor with special training

  • 30 minute aerobic workout that gets participants moving to lively music

  • 20 minute strength training workout with weights on the arms and legs

  • 10 minute stretching workout to keep the muscles flexible

The class helps participants improve physical function, protect against falls and fall injuries, provide a social outlet, and promote an active lifestyle

Enhance Fitness One will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays starting in January and running through April 29. The cost for 32 classes is $130.00

Enhance Fitness Two will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting January 10 and continuing through April 29. The cost for 48 classes is $180.00. 

Contact Marilyn Myles at (305) 790-6345 or Bobbie Savage at (305) 361-1345 for more information.

