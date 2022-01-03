The Key Biscayne Woman’s Club will be holding a Cheers to the New Year luncheon on Jan. 11 at the party room of Casa del Mar condominium. Village Manager Steve Williamson will be the guest speaker.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m.

A picnic lunch will be provided by Costa Med Restaurant. Reservations must be made by January 6. The cost is $40.

Non-members are welcome to attend. This is an opportunity to support the Club and learn about the Village’s goals.

The Women’s Club was started in 1952 as a way for women to get together for friendship. The club works to raise money for scholarships for young people who are advancing their education.

For more details, contact Christine at JCLS3000@Yahoo.com or Karen at llorentek@yahoo.com