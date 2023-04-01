Seems like time is flying by and as we reach April, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to ring in a new month with some superb Saturday dining experience and savings - on this Saturday, April 1, 2023.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Celebrate this Saturday, with our delicious Michelangelo Cauliflower Crust Pizza…to go

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

No matter your taste, we have that perfect Saturday roll or delicacy waiting for you!

What about some fresh and delicious Trio Roll to start the weekend?

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Go authentic Cuban this Saturday! Enjoy our Shrimp & Lobster asopao! Nothing like it on the island…

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Gran Inka

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Enjoy a superb sandwich this Saturday with a Peruvian twist.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne (across from Winn Dixie)

UberEats Available

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Saturday, try any of our special & authentic Cantonese menu items

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Randazzo by Yesenia

This Saturday, take a culinary trip to an elegant - and delicious - Italy, enjoying some of the most delicious Italian cuisine in Miami in a chic, elegant environment

Today, we invite you to try out Shrimp oreganata -Colossal shrimp, sautéed in Filippo Berio olive oil, topped with Locatelli Pecorino Romano cheese , and homemade breadcrumbs

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Please call (305) 456-0480 to order place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturday. Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

This weekend, try perfection! Enjoy any of our special gourmet pizzas!

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when you order. Order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day, close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Go sailing with friends this Saturday… enjoy our sushi ship before it sails

Join for a Saturday treat… our delicious Rock Shrimp!

Plus… Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Close at 11 p.m Friday and Saturday

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas. Additional sides available include Fried yucas, plátano maduro, french fries, rice and Fried camote

Saturday $10.99 burger special!!!

Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room

Try our grilled Salmon this Saturday!

Also new, you can order online here for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Do you Poke? Enjoy something refreshing this weekend… stop by our new Poke bowl station for a refreshing lunch or dinner treat

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Spinach / Yellow Split Peas / Vegan Yellow Squash

Main Course: Roasted Kibe / BBQ Chicken with Grilled Onions / Shrimp / Soy Noodles with Chicken

Side dishes: Green Rice / Roasted Veggies / Paprika Fries

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala!

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

This Saturday, enjoy one of our special delicacies… Ravioli della Nonna spinach, ricotta with Pink sauce

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%