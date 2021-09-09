Big Fat Wedding star Constantine dead at 94

Primetime Emmy Award winner actor Michael Constantine, who played the lovable father in the 2002 film My Big Fat Greek Wedding, died at his home on August 31, but was announced Wednesday.

Constantine was 94 years old.

Constantine's brother-in-law, Michael Gordon, confirmed that the actor died peacefully from natural causes, at his home in Reading, Pennsylvania, reported the Reading Eagle. He was surrounded by family and friends.

Constantine had reportedly been battling an undisclosed illness for several years.

He started his acting career in Broadway as an understudy to Paul Muni in Inherit the Wind. His first big break came in 1969 when he was casted to play Principal Seymour Kaufman on the hit TV show Room 222.

In 2002, Constantine played the lovable Gus Portakos, the father of Nia Vardalos' character Toula - whose cure for everything was a few sprays from a bottle of Windex. - in the popular My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Via Twitter, Vardalos paid tribute to Constantine, saying “Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”

Constantine is survived by his two children Thea Eileen and Brendan Neil and his sisters Patricia Gordon and Chris Dobbs.