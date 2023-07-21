Legendary singer Tony Bennett dead at 96

Tony Bennet, who Frank Sinatra called the greatest popular singer in the world, passed away Friday morning in New York.

Bennet was 96 years old.

His publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett's death to The Associated Press. No cause of death was given. Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

His career expanded eight decades, including a No. 1 album at age 85.

According to Variety, Bennet won 18 Grammy Awards, a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, and two Emmy Awards.

