We are saddened to announce the death of Marilyn Mason Shirley, a Key Biscayne resident for more than 65 years.

Marilyn, also known as “Lynn,” “Lynnie,”” Lynnski,”and “Big Lynn,” died peaceful in her sleep with her son Jeff and daughter-in-law Carolyn by her side.

She was born in New Jersey in the 1930s, although she preferred not to give her exact year. She is survived by her son Jeff, (and Carolyn), sister Judy Dittrich, granddaughters Laura Mason and Callie Berline (Jeffrie) two great grandsons, Baird and Jeb and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Shirley, mother, Evelyn Jackson and father, Ralph Mason, brother, Baird Mason, and sister Barbara (and Fred) Hamric.

Lynn loved Key Biscayne and while she left a few times for various reasons, she always returned. A former Eastern Airlines flight attendant, Lynn had a great love of fashion and was known as the life of the party with the best shoes and purses. Her posse of friends, many now deceased, played tennis, golf, walked the beaches and planned parties at the Key Biscayne Yacht club where she was a Sea Belle. She could be found cackling away with friends while lunching at the KBYC patio, having breakfast at the Donut Gallery, or walking through Mashta.

Ray and Lynn loved St. Christopher’s by-the Sea where many of their dear friends are fellow parishioners.

A memorial service will be held at the outdoor chapel on March 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher’s by-the-Sea.