For decades, drive time sports radio talk was synonymous with Hank Goldberg. He was brash, knowledgeable and was a radio analyst for the Miami Dolphins radio broadcast during the franchise’s Perfect Season in 1972.

Goldberg was 82. He died on his birthday at his Las Vegas home.

According to a report on CBS Sports, Goldberg kept working until three weeks ago despite declining health. He died after a seven-year battle with kidney disease.

Goldberg got his start ghost-writing Jimmy The Greek’s syndicated gambling column and later became a prognosticator, appearing for years in that capacity on ESPN.

Goldberg covered the best era in Miami Dolphins, most under legendary coach Don Shula.

Goldberg was best-known for hosting his radio talk show, first at 610 WIOD and then on WQAM from 1993-2009 with a harsh where he berated, confronted, and yelled at his callers.

Goldberg is survived by his sister who confirmed his passing.

For the complete CBS Report, click here.