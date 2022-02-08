It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved husband, father, grand-father, great grandfather and world-renowned tennis coach, Patricio Apey Sr.

Patricio was born in Chile in 1939 where he developed as a professional tennis player, representing his native Chile in Davis Cup and the world tour. Early in his career he developed a passion for coaching tennis players and left Chile in the early 60’s to coach in Bolivia and Peru before seeking his American Dream and was welcomed in Key Biscayne, where he lived for the next 53 years.

His international coaching career included such superstars as Gabriela Sabatini, Mercedes Paz, Laura Gildemeister, Fernando Gonzalez and Guillermo Coria among many others, that together all made Key Biscayne their second home to this day.

Tributes have been humbly received across social media and the general tennis world and the family is very grateful for the outpouring of love and respect for Patricio.

He is survived by his wife Brenda, children Patricio Jr, Claudia, and Carlos (Cuaks) as well as grandchildren Lili and Rafael and great grandchild, Ryder.

Services will be done in Chile. At a future date, there will be a memorial in Miami.

The family would appreciate our privacy at this very difficult time.