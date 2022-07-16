Robert “Bob” Levin, who along with his wife Marilyn, started coming to the island in 1982, passed away recently.

When they started visiting Key Biscayne, Bob and Marilyn were both employed, so their time on the island was limited to 10 days a month. They rented apartments rather than buying because they were not sure of their time on a permanent basis.

They grew to love Key Biscayne and their time increased until they were both retired in 2000. They purchased an apartment at The Grand Bay. It was at this time they became Florida residents and spent six months here.

Bobby, as he was known to friends, became involved in activities and displayed his championship level skill on the tennis courts. He was also an avid golfer, and a bridge and poker player as well – enjoying games with his friends on Key Biscayne.

Bobby also became involved in Marilyn’s philanthropic activities in the island's Cancer Event and The Women’s Giving Circle, as well as other charitable events.

In his honor, the family printed a brick poster on the tennis courts stating “Big Bob Levin with love, from your loving family"

He will be missed....