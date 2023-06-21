Charlotte Michaelson Frank, 101-½ years old, died peacefully surrounded by her family in Key Biscayne on June 11.

Charlotte was admired for her wit and wisdom, and she was known for her dedication to her family and friends. A world traveler, she was perpetually engaged and interested in the world. Charlotte was an avid reader, tennis and bridge player. She always had a story to share and interest in others. She made everyone with whom she spoke feel they were important to her – because they were.

Loved and adored by two special men, Charlotte was predeceased by her husbands: Eliot Michaelson (49 years of marriage) and Seymour Frank (22 years of marriage). She was the beloved youngest sister of the late Ann Rothstein, Herbert Selib, and Jeanette Bolan. She was also predeceased by her son Phillip and daughter-in-law Anne Taylor.

She is survived by sons Martin, James and Richard, daughters-in-law Allyn, Ronni and Susan, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, stepchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren.