Denise was born on August 19, 1930 in Noyon, France. At the age of two, her family moved to a small apartment in the Beaubourg neighborhood of Paris where the Museum Pompidou now stands.

At the age of eleven, Denise and her family fled Paris in the mass “Exodus”, crossing over the Seine near Pont de Neuilly just before the bridge was destroyed as German forces advanced on the capital, but later returned to the city despite Germany’s occupation for the remainder of WW2.

Her Family experienced many hardships throughout this period including Denise and her father being fired upon by German soldiers as she tried to warn a French resistance fighter of a German sniper aiming in his direction and, nearly losing several other family members whose home near a Citroen factory, where her father worked, was accidentally bombed by Allied Forces trying to prevent the car factory from being used by the German Army.

To help with basic necessities, Denise went to work as a seamstress at the age of fourteen and continued on for many years even after the liberation of Paris which she and her family celebrated with American forces at Place du Parvis, in front of Notre Dame. It was through this work that she gained her love of fashion and was encouraged to pursue a career in fashion.

She signed on with several acclaimed fashion houses including, Jeanne-Marie Lanvin and Jaques Heim, but it was on a world tour with Christian Dior where fate intervened when a button popped off her blouse and fell at the feet of a charming American gentleman also in Rio de Janeiro for work, who handed back the button to her saying in French, “I believe this belongs to you.” For Robert Messler and Denise Zory it was love for both of them at first sight.

A year after their marriage in Paris, the couple moved to Panama where their daughter Valerie and first son Robert Jr. were born but work brought them back to France after two years and eventually to Rochester, NY where their third son Edmund was born.

In 1970 the family moved to Key Biscayne. Denise continued her career in fashion, modeling for Jordan Marsh as well as teaching their “17 Beauty works” course, a finishing school for young women. Seven years later, Denise and Robert divorced but remained good friends until his passing.

Having been introduced by a mutual friend in 1985, Denise and Denzil “Denny” Naar met and fell in love through their mutual “joie de vivre” and profound experiences of WW2, when Denny had been a bomber pilot stationed in England.

Together, they loved sailing Biscayne Bay on Denny’s sailboat, dancing, always dancing, with or without music, playing tennis every morning at the Key Biscayne Golf and Racquet Club where Denise also worked part time in the pro shop, but especially traveling. They returned to France every summer to spend time with Denise’s family in Paris and throughout the haute Savoie including Evian, along the shores of Lake Geneva and of course England, where Denny still had so many friends, until his passing in 2016. It was through her travels that Denise, an avid and talented painter, drew much of her inspiration from her beloved native Paris.

Denise passed away peacefully, lovingly surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her children, Valerie, Robert and Edmund, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her brother Andre who still resides in France.