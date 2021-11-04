Remembering Gonzalo de la Pezuela

Gonzalo de la Pezuela passed away peacefully on November 1,2021 in his Key Biscayne home.

Gonzalo was 98 and a Key resident for over 30 years. He was born in Havana, Cuba and became a lawyer and economist before moving to Washington, DC which was the home base for his family until he retired to the "Island Paradise."

His children and grandchildren will hold a mass on Saturday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church located at 100 Harbor Drive in Key Biscayne.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your charity of choice.