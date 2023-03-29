Marcia Helen Youngblood went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ this past March 19, at the age of 90.

Marcia was born in Miami and attended Miami High and graduated from Plant High School in Tampa. She married Dr. James Youngblood on June 11, 1955.

They moved to Key Biscayne, in 1960 to establish his dental practice. They were founding members of Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church where they served for 26+ years. In 1977 she founded Bible Study Fellowships-Miami Women’s Daytime class and faithfully served for 12 years.

She was extremely loved and adored by numerous friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her husband and son Owen, she is survived by her son Douglas (Cindy), daughter Holly (Todd), 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.