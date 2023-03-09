Perlmeter (Koenigsberg) - Ronnie died peacefully at her home in Key Biscayne, Florida on February 27, 2023. Known for her impeccable elegance, gentle manner, beautiful smile and warm heart, her style and grace will be etched forever in the hearts of her large, loving family and special friends.

Loved and adored by two special men, Ronnie was predeceased by her loving husbands Jerry Koenigsberg (57 years of marriage) and Stanley Perlmeter (10 years of marriage), as well as her beloved brother Edgar Zingman and daughter-in-law Susan Grant Koenigsberg.

She is survived by her children Bob, Richard (Rebecca), Bill (Jessica) Koenigsberg, and Jill (Gary) Blumenfeld, nine grandchildren and three grand daughters-in-law, two great-grandchildren, and her beloved twin sister Lynn Shalleck.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charitable organization of your choice in memory of Ronnie.