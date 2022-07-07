“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.” With that Twitter post, the family of James Caan, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Sonny Corleone in the 1972 classic “The Godfather” announced the actor had passed away.

Caan was 82 years old.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

"End of Tweet," the Twitter post ended, a tribute to the way Caan usually ended his Tweets.

A versatile actor, Caan also had prominent roles in “Misery,’ “Thief,” “Godfather Part II,” “Brian’s Song,” “Funny Lady,” and “The Gambler.”