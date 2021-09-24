Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will open their 2022-2023 magnet applications on Friday, October 1, 2021. Applications will be accepted through January 15, 2022.

There are more than 370 Magnet programs for all grade levels offering specialized courses with unique strands of study that focus on students’ special interests, talents and abilities.

Through M-DCPS’ Magnet programs, students prepare to thrive and excel in post-secondary education and in the workplace. Some of the available programs include Space and Oceanic Exploration, Cybersecurity, Investing (using Bloomberg stock exchange terminals), Artificial Intelligence through Robotics, Gaming Design and Animation, Medicine, Nursing, Visual & Performing Arts, and International Studies just to name a few!

Beginning October 1st, the Magnet application system can be accessed here and will be available in multiple languages