Open house at Key Biscayne K-8 Center was amazing

The smiles on the staff, the smell of fresh paint, the open library; it is a new, positive vibe at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center. Walls are decorated with positive and kindness messages. The library is vibrant again, with Ms. Plaza back as our Media Specialist! The school also has freshly planted grass instead of dirt in one of the outdoor play areas.

It is pleasant during drop off and dismissal. We see the principals and teachers with a big smile on their face greeting the students and parents. There are designated areas to pick up the students.

Being part of a warm and welcoming school community is important for a child’s success. It makes them feel safe and valued. This is the school that belongs in our community. Walking down the hallways, visiting the classrooms and office reminded me of the good old days when I worked at Key Biscayne K-8. A great big family!

So happy to see our community school thriving once again!

